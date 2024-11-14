Kirk Cousins upgraded to full participant in Thursday practice

The Falcons had some positive news on their Thursday injury report when it comes to their quarterback.

Kirk Cousins (right shoulder, right elbow) was upgraded to a full participant after he was limited on Wednesday.

That presumably puts Cousins on track to start Sunday’s game against the Broncos.

In his first year with the Falcons, Cousins has completed 68.2 percent of his passes for 2,634 yards with 17 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

Running back Tyler Allgeier (quad), offensive lineman Ryan Neuzil (calf), and outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter (concussion) were upgraded from limited to full participants.

But cornerback Mike Hughes (neck) was downgraded from limited to non-participant. Linebacker JD Bertrand (concussion), linebacker Troy Andersen (knee), guard Chris Lindstrom (knee), and defensive lineman Zach Harrison (Achilles) remained limited.

Receiver Darnell Mooney (Achilles) and defensive lineman Grady Jarrett (Achilles) were added to the report as limited participants.

Cornerback Dee Alford (hamstring), cornerback Antonio Hamilton (pectoral), defensive lineman James Smith-Williams (tibia), tight end Charlie Woerner (concussion), and defensive Ta’Quon Graham (pectoral) remained non-participants.