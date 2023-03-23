KJ Hamler out 4-6 months with torn pec

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MX Fox Raceway Chase Sexton races out of a deep rut.JPG
Chase Sexton returns for RedBud Nationals “in better shape” than Round 1
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pga_rocketmortgagerd2hl_230630.jpg
Highlights: Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 2
nbc_nas_shanevangisbergen_230630.jpg
van Gisbergen feeling ‘buzz’ ahead of NASCAR debut
nbc_indycar_gettoknowhertav2_230630.jpg
Get to know IndyCar driver Herta

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MX Fox Raceway Chase Sexton races out of a deep rut.JPG
Chase Sexton returns for RedBud Nationals “in better shape” than Round 1
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pga_rocketmortgagerd2hl_230630.jpg
Highlights: Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 2
nbc_nas_shanevangisbergen_230630.jpg
van Gisbergen feeling ‘buzz’ ahead of NASCAR debut
nbc_indycar_gettoknowhertav2_230630.jpg
Get to know IndyCar driver Herta

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

KJ Hamler out 4-6 months with torn pec

  
Published March 23, 2023 09:11 AM
nbc_pft_stidham_230317
March 17, 2023 08:37 AM
Mike Florio and Peter King assess how Russell Wilson has no option other than delivering big this season, after the Broncos added Jarrett Stidham to the roster.

Broncos wide receiver KJ Hamler has suffered a significant injury during offseason training.

Hamler suffered a partiall torn pectoral and recently underwent surgery, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

It is estimated that Hamler will miss four to six months, which on the short end of that range would mean he’d be ready to star training camp, but at the long end would mean he would be out for the start of the regular season.

Hamler’s injury may make the Broncos less likely to trade wide receiver Jerry Jeudy, who had reportedly been the subject of trade discussions, as Denver may decide it doesn’t want to lose any more depth at wide receiver. Hamler has also been mentioned as a potential candidate to get traded, but that now seems highly unlikely.

A 2020 second-round draft pick, Hamler has had trouble staying healthy and has missed more games than he has played in his first three NFL seasons. He caught just seven passes for 165 yards last season.