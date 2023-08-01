 Skip navigation
KJ Hamler out “approximately a month,” Broncos will consider return

  
Published August 1, 2023 02:27 PM

The Broncos waived wide receiver KJ Hamler with a non-football injury designation on Monday, but he may return to the team later this season.

Hamler has been diagnosed with pericarditis and is stepping away from football for what he called “a quick break.” He wrote on Instagram that he expects to return “better and stronger than ever.”

On Tuesday, Broncos head coach Sean Payton said that Hamler is expected to be out “approximately a month” as he treats the condition. Payton said he expected Hamler would need a few weeks to ramp back up after the time off and that the Broncos would look at the possibility of bringing him back to the team at that time.

Hamler has 42 catches for 620 yards and three touchdowns since joining the Broncos as a second-round pick in 2020.