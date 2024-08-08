Kliff Kingsbury: I love Jayden Daniels’ process, can tell he studies like crazy

Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury is blown away with how hard rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels is working on the mental side of becoming an NFL quarterback.

“I love the process,” Kingsbury said of Daniels. “I love how he approaches each day, how he handles the good, the bad, all the installs. He must study it like crazy at night, because every morning when we get here and he walks through with us, he nails it. And so, you just appreciate the work he’s putting in. He’s paying the cost to try and get where he wants to get. And that’s all you can ask from a young player.”

No one who watched Daniels win the Heisman Trophy at LSU last year could doubt his physical talents, but Kingsbury said what is setting apart Daniels in the three months he’s been in Washington is that he is demanding excellence of himself.

“I think he is just putting in the work to reach the level that he expects himself to play at this year, which is probably higher than what any of us could imagine,” Kingsbury said. “But I just see day in, day out, its consistency in his approach, his consistency in how he treats people and how he studies, how he works. And when you continue to do those things and stack those days, you’re going to get the results you want.”

The Commanders are counting on Daniels to be their Week One starter. Kingsbury sounds confident he’ll be ready.