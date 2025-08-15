Kliff Kingsbury on Terry McLaurin: We’re at the point where we need on-field work

There’s been no agreement on a new contract between the Commanders and wide receiver Terry McLaurin, which means that McLaurin continues to be an observer at the team’s practices with the start of the regular season a little more than three weeks away.

McLaurin has been around the team for meetings and other off-field activities, but offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury made it clear on Thursday that time for everyone to get on the same page offensively is running low. Kingsbury said “time on task together on the grass is really the only way you can continue to build” and that makes it about time for the on-field work to start.

“I don’t know exactly how much you can get out of that,” Kingsbury said at his press conference. “I think we’re kind of at that point to where we need to start getting those guys, when they’re available, out there and jelling to see where we are as an offense.”

Wide receiver Noah Brown has also been dealing with an injury this summer, so the Commanders have catching up to do in multiple places if their offense is going to hit the ground running in Week 1.

