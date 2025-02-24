Knee injury will keep University of Miami TE Elijah Arroyo from working out at Combine

University of Miami tight end Elijah Arroyo will not workout at the NFL Scouting Combine this week.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Arroyo injured his knee at the Senior Bowl. Arroyo, though, does plan to be ready to perform for scouts at UM’s Pro Day on March 24.

Arroyo could go as early as the second round depending on his medical evaluation at the Combine.

He played 11 games in his sophomore and junior seasons combined because of a torn anterior cruciate ligament. Arroyo had a breakout season in 2024 with 35 receptions for 590 yards and seven touchdowns in 13 games and followed that up with a solid Senior Bowl showing.

Arroyo finished his college career with 46 receptions for 753 yards and eight touchdowns.