 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_travishunter_250224.jpg
Teams think Hunter is ‘best DB’ in 2025 NFL Draft
nbc_csu_firstpickodds_250224.jpg
Unpacking odds for No. 1 overall pick in NFL draft
nbc_csu_qbthrowing_250224.jpg
What can teams learn from QB drills at combine?

Other PFT Content

nbc_pftpm_netflixnfl_250218.jpg
Is Netflix’s interest in Sunday afternoon NFL real or hypothetical?
Oklahoma State v Colorado
NFL invites 329 players to Scouting Combine
Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_travishunter_250224.jpg
Teams think Hunter is ‘best DB’ in 2025 NFL Draft
nbc_csu_firstpickodds_250224.jpg
Unpacking odds for No. 1 overall pick in NFL draft
nbc_csu_qbthrowing_250224.jpg
What can teams learn from QB drills at combine?

Other PFT Content

nbc_pftpm_netflixnfl_250218.jpg
Is Netflix’s interest in Sunday afternoon NFL real or hypothetical?
Oklahoma State v Colorado
NFL invites 329 players to Scouting Combine
Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Knee injury will keep University of Miami TE Elijah Arroyo from working out at Combine

  
Published February 24, 2025 05:09 PM

University of Miami tight end Elijah Arroyo will not workout at the NFL Scouting Combine this week.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Arroyo injured his knee at the Senior Bowl. Arroyo, though, does plan to be ready to perform for scouts at UM’s Pro Day on March 24.

Arroyo could go as early as the second round depending on his medical evaluation at the Combine.

He played 11 games in his sophomore and junior seasons combined because of a torn anterior cruciate ligament. Arroyo had a breakout season in 2024 with 35 receptions for 590 yards and seven touchdowns in 13 games and followed that up with a solid Senior Bowl showing.

Arroyo finished his college career with 46 receptions for 753 yards and eight touchdowns.