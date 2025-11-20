Kris Boyd has started to breathe on his own, according to a Wednesday post on the Jets cornerback’s Instagram account.

Boyd was shot in midtown Manhattan early Sunday morning.

Jets coach Aaron Glenn said Wednesday that Boyd is in good spirits and is going to be OK, and Boyd’s post echoed that.

The Instagram Story features a photo of Boyd smiling in his hospital bed with the words, “God is real, God is powerful” at the top of the image.

“I’m sorry I have no words at the moment,” Boyd wrote. “Just grateful! I’m coming along, starting to breathe on my own now. Sincerely appreciate everyone!”

Boyd has been listed in critical but stable condition, and Glenn said it is uncertain when Boyd might get out of the hospital.

New York police released surveillance images Monday of a man sought in the shooting of Boyd. A motive for the shooting remains under investigation, and authorities said it’s not clear if the shooter targeted Boyd.

No other injuries were reported.