K’Waun Williams had ankle surgery

Broncos cornerback K’Waun Williams is ending the preseason in the operating room.

Mike Klis of KUSA reports that Williams is having ankle surgery in North Carolina on Monday. Williams did not play in Saturday’s preseason finale.

Klis adds that it is unclear right now if Williams will be able to return to action this season or if he will miss the rest of the year. The Broncos will have to carry him on the roster through the cut to 53 players and then put him on injured reserve if they want the option of activating him later in the season.

Williams was set to be the team’s nickelback so his injury is going to impact some of their decisions leading into Tuesday’s deadline to get to 53 players.