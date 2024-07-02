 Skip navigation
Kwity Paye: I want to prove I’m what Colts need as a pass rusher

  
Published July 2, 2024 01:49 PM

Colts defensive end Kwity Paye is excited about the team’s decision to exercise their option on his contract for the 2025 season and he hopes to make the team want to sign him to an even longer deal after the coming campaign.

Paye was a first-round pick in 2021 and he’s coming off a career-best eight sacks during the 2023 season. The Colts’ decision to pick up his option suggests they think he can add even more production to the team’s defense and Paye said that he’s “shooting for 12-15 sacks” in a year he’s devoting to proving his worth to the Colts.

“I see it as a prove-it thing now more than anything,” Paye said, via Justin Melo of TheDraftNetwork.com. “I want to prove that I’m what this team needs in a pass rusher moving forward. I’m going to get out there and get the sacks, get the production. After I do that, we’ll have those contract discussions next offseason. For the most part, I’m not really worried about that [this year]. I’m worried about having my best season yet. We’ll discuss all that other stuff next offseason.”

A jump like that in Paye’s sack totals will set him up well for talks about an extended future in Indianapolis and the Colts will likely be just as eager to start those conversations.