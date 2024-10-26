Kyle Dugger added to injury report with ankle issue

The Patriots added safety Kyle Dugger to the injury report Saturday.

He is questionable with an ankle injury.

The addition is a sign Dugger injured his ankle at Saturday’s practice.

The Patriots now have nine players listed as questionable. Defensive tackle Daniel Ekuale (abdomen), cornerback Jonathan Jones (shoulder/personal), offensive guard Michael Jordan (ankle), offensive tackle Vederian Lowe (ankle), linebacker Raekwon McMillan (back), offensive lineman Sidy Sow (illness), linebacker Sione Takitaki (knee) and defensive Keion White (ankle) also are questionable.

In six games, Dugger has 35 tackles, a sack, two pass breakups and a forced fumble.