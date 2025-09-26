Kyle Hamilton: It’s not about defensive coaching, players have to get stuff right

The Ravens scored more points than any other team in the league through the first three weeks of the season, but they only won one of their three games and that record inevitably leads to grumbling about the state of the defense.

Much of that grumbling has been directed at defensive coordinator Zach Orr, but safety Kyle Hamilton thinks that is misguided. Hamilton said that he knows the feeling around Baltimore is that “the world is about to end” because of the 1-2 start, but noted that the unit has “been through the fire” in the past and that there’s a lot of football still to be played before the book on the 2025 Ravens is written.

Hamilton also said that the finger should be pointed at the guys executing the plays rather than the person calling them.

“I think with Zach, it’s unfair to put all the blame on him when there’s 11 guys there on the field that are playing their hearts out, and he’s put us in the right positions,” Hamilton said. “It’s just a matter of us doing the right stuff, and that’s where I feel like the critiques of Zach or whatever [other] coaches are unfair, because he can’t go out there and play for us. As much as he wants to, he can’t. So, it’s up to us to go out and get the job done. So, it’s not a Zach thing. It’s not a coaching thing on the defensive side of the ball. It’s just that players have to get the stuff right.”

Sunday’s game against the Chiefs is the next chance to get stuff right for the Ravens and a failure to do so against an offense that has been scuffling so far this season won’t do much to silence the displeasure that’s being heard around Baltimore right now.