Kyle Hamilton returns to practice for Ravens

  
Published November 14, 2024 02:23 PM

Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton took a step in the right direction on Thursday.

Hamilton did not participate in practice on Wednesday, but he did some work on a side field while rehabbing the ankle injury he suffered last Thursday. Reporters at the open portion of practice on Thursday send word that Hamilton is on the field with the rest of the team as they prepare to face the Steelers.

Linebacker Kyle Van Noy was the only other player out of practice for Baltimore on Wednesday. Van Noy was listed with an illness, but he joined Hamilton in returning to practice Thursday.

Friday will bring further updates on the injury front, but it looks like injuries won’t be a serious issue for the Ravens against their longtime rivals.