Kyle Hamilton, Ronnie Stanley return to practice for Ravens

The Ravens got a bunch of players back on the practice field Thursday.

Safety Kyle Hamilton was a limited participant in the team’s second practice of the week. He was out on Wednesday with a back injury, but Thursday’s step in the right direction suggests he has a good chance of playing against the Cowboys.

Left tackle Ronnie Stanley (ankle) was back to full participation a day after head coach John Harbaugh said there was no concern about him missing this week’s game. Linebacker Kyle Van Noy (eye, groin) and cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis (personal) also returned to a full workload.

Cornerback Nate Wiggins (neck, concussion) was limited in his first practice since last week’s car accident. Edge rusher David Ojabo was added to the report as limited due to a quad injury and guard Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu remained out for personal reasons.