Kyle Hamilton takes part in practice Wednesday

Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton avoided a serious knee injury in last Sunday’s overtime win over the Rams and he may be able to avoid missing any time at all as result of the MCL sprain.

Head coach John Harbaugh said on Monday that Hamilton is day-to-day and he felt well enough on Wednesday to take part in the team’s first practice session of Week 15. The team’s website notes that he was wearing a brace on his left knee while participating in individual drills.

That suggests Hamilton will be listed as limited when the team releases its injury report later on Wednesday, but it’s a good sign for his availability against the Jaguars.

Good signs abounded on the injury front on Wednesday. All 53 players on the active roster, including newly signed quarterback Malik Cunningham took part in practice.