Kyle Hamilton: We have everything you want to win a championship

The Ravens have reached the postseason in each of safety Kyle Hamilton’s first three seasons.

But after reaching the AFC Championship Game in 2023, Baltimore fell to Buffalo in the divisional round in the 2024 postseason.

Nevertheless, Hamilton said in an appearance on the latest episode of “The Mina Kimes Show” that he feels the Ravens don’t need an overhaul to get to the final game of the season.

“I’ve had so many people ask me what the Ravens are missing. I’m like, literally nothing,” Hamilton said, via Kevin Eck of the team’s website. “We have everything you want to win a championship. It’s just, we haven’t been playing well when we got to the point that we need to win. There’s no excuses for that. It’s just offense, defense, special teams, we have to do better.”

Baltimore had won four in a row to close the regular season before soundly defeating Pittsburgh in the wild card round. Hamilton felt the Ravens were playing their best football entering the postseason matchup with the Bills, but things didn’t work out.

“During the regular season every year I’ve been here it seems like we get in a groove and there’s like a six-week stretch where we’re just blowing people out, and I think we sometimes struggle with playing from behind because we don’t do it a lot,” Hamilton said. “So in the playoffs, on the road, hostile environment, playing from behind was just unusual territory, so we have to lock in that much more. Obviously, don’t plan on playing from behind in the future, but if it does happen, we have to be able to respond correctly and just execute.

“Specifically on this Bills game, we had a couple turnovers, our defense didn’t start well. Offense came out and scored on the first drive and we gave up a touchdown right back. We don’t want it to fall on our offense to have to go down and score; we want it to be on the defense to get that stop and win the game for us. Both sides of the ball, obviously it’s going to be a tough offseason to have to live with that. But we have another year and hopefully right that wrong.”

With Lamar Jackson at quarterback, the Ravens will likely be in the mix to win the AFC for years to come. But they will have to execute better to get over the hump and make it back to their first Super Bowl since winning the Lombardi Trophy to cap the 2012 season.