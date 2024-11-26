Kyle Hamilton: We knew deep down how much John Harbaugh wanted this one

The matchup of the Harbaugh brothers provided plenty of fodder for press conference questions and media commentary leading into Monday night’s game, but Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton said after their 30-23 win over the Chargers that it wasn’t a big part of the team’s in-house conversations.

Hamilton said that head coach John Harbaugh never made the chance for him to notch a third win over his younger brother Jim a focus of their preparation, but that it was still clear to the team’s players that there was a little extra on the table when they took the field in Los Angeles.

“Like I said, it wasn’t a huge talking point for us, but we know deep down Harbs wants this win,” Hamilton said, via a transcript from the team. “It means a little more than the other ones. It’s a blessing to be in this game and be able to say, ‘I won this game’ and win that for Harbs. But yes, he’s going to have that bragging right for the foreseeable future until we play them again.”

Quarterback Lamar Jackson agreed with Hamiltion about how much the win meant to their coach and said that being a big brother himself made him feel that the elder Harbaugh was saying ‘I can’t lose to my little brother’ to himself all week. Thanks to the efforts of Jackson, Hamilton and the rest of the Ravens, Harbaugh still doesn’t know what it’s like to be on the wrong end of the fraternal rivalry.