Kyle Juszczyk agrees to two-year deal with 49ers

After getting a few days to test free agency, 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk has decided to stay in San Francisco.

Juszczyk agreed to a two-year deal with the 49ers, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

The 49ers didn’t want to lose Juszczyk, but they also didn’t want to pay him the $4.1 million base salary he was due for the 2025 season on his old contract. Full financial details of the new deal aren’t available, but it’s safe to say Juszczyk will get a pay cut, even if he’s still one of the highest-paid fullbacks in football.

The 33-year-old Juszczyk has been with the 49ers since 2017 and previously spent four seasons with the Ravens. He was a first-team All-Pro in 2023 and a second-team All-Pro in 2024.

Juszczyk played all 17 games last year and was on the field for 50 percent of the 49ers’ offensive snaps. They still consider him an important part of their offense, and he will be for at least another year.