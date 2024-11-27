Kyle Shanahan: Brock Purdy will get limited work at Wednesday’s practice

49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (right shoulder) will have a limited practice Wednesday, coach Kyle Shanahan said.

Purdy, though, might not throw.

“We’ll decide when we get out there,” Shanahan said, via video from the team.

The 49ers listed Purdy as limited Wednesday and Thursday last week, but he did not throw. He did not practice Friday when the 49ers ruled him out for the game against the Packers.

Purdy did light throwing Monday without issue.

In a Week 11 loss to the Seahawks, Purdy appeared to injure the shoulder when his hand hit the arm of Seahawks cornerback Devon Witherspoon as he released a pass early in the fourth quarter. The 49ers, though, don’t know specifically when Purdy injured it as he did not miss time in that game with the injury.

An MRI showed no structural damage, and Purdy underwent a second MRI after he continued to experience soreness in the shoulder late last week.

The 49ers are hoping the soreness disappears this week, and Purdy can return to the lineup after missing the first game in his career with injury.

Shanahan said left tackle Trent Williams (ankle), cornerback Deommodore Lenoir (knee) and edge rusher Nick Bosa (hip/oblique) will be among those who won’t practice today. Running back Christian McCaffrey will have a rest day.