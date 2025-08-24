 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_harbaughv2_250822.jpg
Meyer questions if NFL should punish Harbaugh
nbc_pft_playoffteams_250822.jpg
NFL teams most likely to rebound into the playoffs
nbc_pft_billbelichick_250822.jpg
Belichick candidly compares NFL, NCAA

New York Jets v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025
Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Trial in sexual assault lawsuit against Jerry Jones is delayed, again
New York Jets v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025
Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Trial in sexual assault lawsuit against Jerry Jones is delayed, again
Kyle Shanahan expects Jauan Jennings for opener; Jacob Cowing to miss six weeks

  
Published August 24, 2025 08:29 AM

Wide receiver injuries have been a theme of the 49ers’ summer and head coach Kyle Shanahan offered a pair of updates on that front after Saturday’s game.

The word on Jauan Jennings was more positive than it was for Jacob Cowing. Jennings has been out for an extended period with a calf injury, but Shanahan gave a positive update when asked if Jennings is in jeopardy of missing their Week 1 road game against the Seahawks.

“I mean, if it doesn’t heal, yes,” Shanahan said, via 49ersWebzone.com. “But I expect him to be back. I think he should be back from it, but you never know with calves.”

Cowing re-injured his hamstring and it sounds like a trip to injured reserve could be in his future.

“A while,” Shanahan said. “Yeah, he pulled it fully. It was the same one, so I think they told me like six weeks to start.”

The 49ers are also waiting for Brandon Aiyuk to be cleared to return from last season’s torn ACL and fourth-round pick Jacob Watkins is dealing with a high-ankle sprain. They are also expected to be without Demarcus Robinson while he serves a three-game suspension, so there’s still quite a bit to sort out at the receiver spot as the team prepares to set their initial 53-man roster.