Kyle Shanahan has “zero updates” on Brandon Aiyuk, Trent Williams

The regular season is getting closer to starting, but there’s no indication that two of the 49ers’ best players are getting closer to ending their contract disputes and getting to work.

San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan was asked today what the status is of wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk and left tackle Trent Williams, and he said there’s no new information from the last time he was asked.

“Zero updates. Nothing has changed,” Shanahan said.

Aiyuk has been present at training camp but declining to participate in practices or preseason games because he wants a new contract. The 49ers have talked about trading Aiyuk, but so far no team has come along that is both offering trade compensation the 49ers will accept, and offering a new contract Aiyuk will sign.

Williams has been absent from training camp and mum about what the issue is. He has three years and $75 million left on his contract, none of which is guaranteed, and he presumably wants the 49ers to pay him more, or guarantee the final three years of his contract.

Aiyuk was the 49ers’ leader in catches and receiving yards last season, and Williams has been a first-team All-Pro left tackle for three consecutive years. They’re both integral to the 49ers’ offense, and they’re both absent less than three weeks before the 49ers’ Monday night season opener against the Jets.