Kyle Shanahan holding out hope Brock Purdy can play Sunday

Brock Purdy remained limited in Thursday’s practice, but the fact that he is practicing at all gives Kyle Shanahan some encouragement that the 49ers quarterback might be able to go on Sunday.

“He was able to get out there again today and be limited in what he did,” Shanahan said on KNBR on Thursday afternoon, via David Bonilla of 49erswebzone.com. “And it was nice that he was able to get out and do some stuff, though. Anytime you hear turf toe, you get so nervous about that stuff. You just don’t know which kind it is, and the fact that he’s been able to do some this week, I think, is a real good sign and gives him a chance to go on Sunday.”

Purdy injured a toe in Week 1, forcing him to miss Sunday’s victory over the Saints.

Shanahan said the team’s medical staff will have the final say about whether Purdy plays.

“Once you do that, then you’re pretty much good to go,” Shanahan said. “Each player is different. There’s some guys that there’s no way you’d let them go unless they got into practice. There’s other guys that, as long as they’re good on Sunday, you would give them a chance to go.

“So each situation is a little bit different. But with Brock, we’ve been through a lot with Brock. He’s played hurt. We’ve gone through weeks where he’s tried to go and couldn’t go. So, I really trust how Brock is what he tells me he can do, and if he tells me he can’t do something, or if he tells me he can, it’s always very honest and responsible, I’d say, in how he tells me. So, I feel real good with the communication on him with that.”

Mac Jones started for Purdy in Week 2 and would start against the Cardinals if Purdy can’t go.

“It’s nice to have a backup that you have a lot of confidence in, and that you know can play at a high level, but it really has no difference,” Shanahan said. “If Brock can go, and protect himself, and the trainers say that they don’t think it’s a risk, and Brock feels confident to perform, then it doesn’t matter at all to me what the backup does. You’d go with Brock.”