Kyle Shanahan hopes Chase Young will have a big role this weekend

During the bye week, the 49ers traded for defensive end Chase Young. Coach Kyle Shanahan hopes Young pays immediate dividends.

“I think he’s going to jump in right away,” Shanahan told reporters. “First time we saw him was Monday. We had a slight small practice, and we’ll see him out there [Wednesday] really for a real practice. Hopefully he’ll pick up the stuff throughout the week and going to be out there a good bit on Sunday.”

Asked whether he hopes to have a “big role” for Young, Shanahan said, “Yes, hope so.”

Shanahan also addressed the extent to which Young’s relationship with former college teammate Nick Bosa could benefit Young, making the in-season adjustment easier.

“I think anytime you go to a new place, that’s always a little weird for people, football players just like anybody else,” Shanahan said. “You want to go in there and meet everyone and stuff, but I think it’s always nice to have someone you’ve known prior to kind of show you the ropes and understand who you are, let other guys know and it’s just an easier transition for people.”

The 49ers need Young’s transition to be smooth and efficient. They need him to hit the ground running — after every quarterback he faces, starting with Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence on Sunday.