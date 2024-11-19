 Skip navigation
Kyle Shanahan: I think Christian McCaffrey’s doing a good job

  
Published November 19, 2024 07:01 AM

49ers running back Christian McCaffrey was more critical of his play against the Seahawks after Sunday’s loss than head coach Kyle Shanahan was when he discussed McCaffrey’s play on Monday.

McCaffrey ran 17 times for 79 yards and caught four passes for 27 yards in the 20-17 49ers loss and said after the game that he feels he “can be a lot better” than that. History backs up that feeling, but Shanahan didn’t find much to pick apart about McCaffrey’s performance.

“I think Christian’s doing a good job,” Shanahan said, via 49ersWebzone.com. “I didn’t think he had any opportunity for some big ones. They kept him contained pretty good, especially in their two shell defenses, so there might have been one run he left a little bit out there. But I don’t think I’ve ever said that there isn’t a run that you left a little bit out there in a game. But I think Christian’s doing a good job.”

McCaffrey had 107 yards from scrimmage against the Buccaneers in his 2024 debut in Week 10, but has not scored a touchdown yet and the entire 49ers offense was missing explosive plays against Seattle. Getting that part of McCaffrey’s game in gear would be a significant development as the 49ers try to put everything together for a strong finishing stretch.