Kyle Shanahan: Jake Moody had a rough end to last season, but looks good this year

San Francisco kicker Jake Moody had an ugly ending to last season, going 6-for-12 on field goals over the last six games. But 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan remains confident in his kicker.

Shanahan said Moody’s performance in the 49ers’ preseason game against the Raiders — in which he went 5-for-6 on field goals and hit a 59-yard game-winner as time expired — showed how much progress he has made this offseason.

“I thought he had one of the best games I’ve ever seen a guy have [against the Raiders],” Shanahan said, via ESPN. “We’ll see how it goes in the year. I know he is a talented kicker. I know he has done some really good things for us. He had a rough last seven games last year, but I think he’s had a really good offseason and a really good preseason also.”

The 49ers spent a third-round pick on Moody in the 2023 NFL draft, and so far that is not looking like a great use of draft resources. But Moody won a training camp competition with veteran kicker Greg Joseph, and now the 49ers think he’s ready to show what kind of kicker he is.