Kyle Shanahan: Not a “long shot” for Brock Purdy to play in Week 9

49ers quarterback Brock Purdy missed his fourth straight game on Sunday and head coach Kyle Shanahan discussed at his Monday press conference whether he will make it five against the Giants this week.

Purdy has been sidelined by a toe injury, but took part in practice on a limited basis every day last week before being ruled out. Shanahan said he’ll have a better idea about the quarterback’s outlook when the team is back at work in a couple of days.

“I think it’s too early to say,” Shanahan said, via Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com. “I don’t think it’s a long shot, but I know he is doing better and we’ll see how he’s doing Wednesday. Hopefully if he’s doing good, he’ll get in some reps.”

Mac Jones has been starting in Purdy’s place and Shanahan called him day-to-day with a bruised knee. He was 19-of-32 for 193 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in Sunday’s loss to the Texans.

Shanahan also said that wide receiver Ricky Pearsall’s knee will be evaluated again on Wednesday and that the team will not get wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk back at practice this week. They will open the return window for guard Ben Bartch and Shanahan said it is unlikely that center Jake Brendel and defensive end Bryce Huff will be able to play after suffering hamstring injuries.