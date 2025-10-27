 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_patsrollbrowns_251027.jpg
Maye, Patriots roll again vs. Browns
nbc_pft_buccsvssaints_251027.jpg
Buccaneers’ defense comes through to beat Saints
nbc_pft_arrowsupdown_251027.jpg
Arrow pointing down for integrity of the game

Other PFT Content

Traditional Linear Television Viewer Numbers Continue To Fall
ESPN, ABC are the latest networks to have a YouTube TV dispute
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_patsrollbrowns_251027.jpg
Maye, Patriots roll again vs. Browns
nbc_pft_buccsvssaints_251027.jpg
Buccaneers’ defense comes through to beat Saints
nbc_pft_arrowsupdown_251027.jpg
Arrow pointing down for integrity of the game

Other PFT Content

Traditional Linear Television Viewer Numbers Continue To Fall
ESPN, ABC are the latest networks to have a YouTube TV dispute
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Kyle Shanahan: Not a “long shot” for Brock Purdy to play in Week 9

  
Published October 27, 2025 06:33 PM

49ers quarterback Brock Purdy missed his fourth straight game on Sunday and head coach Kyle Shanahan discussed at his Monday press conference whether he will make it five against the Giants this week.

Purdy has been sidelined by a toe injury, but took part in practice on a limited basis every day last week before being ruled out. Shanahan said he’ll have a better idea about the quarterback’s outlook when the team is back at work in a couple of days.

“I think it’s too early to say,” Shanahan said, via Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com. “I don’t think it’s a long shot, but I know he is doing better and we’ll see how he’s doing Wednesday. Hopefully if he’s doing good, he’ll get in some reps.”

Mac Jones has been starting in Purdy’s place and Shanahan called him day-to-day with a bruised knee. He was 19-of-32 for 193 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in Sunday’s loss to the Texans.

Shanahan also said that wide receiver Ricky Pearsall’s knee will be evaluated again on Wednesday and that the team will not get wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk back at practice this week. They will open the return window for guard Ben Bartch and Shanahan said it is unlikely that center Jake Brendel and defensive end Bryce Huff will be able to play after suffering hamstring injuries.