Kyle Shanahan on the George Kittle smelling-salts habit: “George will find a way”

The NFL has finally realized that it doesn’t make sense to provide smelling salts to players who may be using them to mask the symptoms of a concussion. But the NFL has not banned their use, because that would require collective bargaining with the NFL Players Association.

And the NFL Players Association has reminded players that they can bring their own to games, if they want. (Regardless of whether, you know, they should be using them.

The issue came to light thanks to 49ers tight end George Kittle pointing it out during a training-camp appearance on NFL Network. On Tuesday, his head coach, Kyle Shanahan, was asked if he has any thoughts about the smelling-salt phenomenon.

“I mean, I don’t, if someone gives me one I’ll take a smell of the salt,” Shanahan told reporters. “I don’t know. I’m not too worried about it. I like to take one to wake myself up and just lock myself in. If they don’t allow that, I’ll probably shake my head a few times and smack myself and get ready to lock in. I don’t overthink it too much, but I’m also not too worried about them not providing it either. But I feel like George will find a way.”

It’s one thing to use it to get amped or whatever. It’s another thing to use it as some sort of concussion antidote. Which is why they were there in the first place.

It really is amazing that it took so long for the league to stop providing them. The next step is for the union to realize that not allowing players to supply them is a win-win outcome, for labor and for management.