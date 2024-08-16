 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_kaepernick_240815.jpg
Harbaugh has spoken to Kaepernick about coaching
nbc_pft_draft_240815.jpg
PFT Draft: Players who are cool under pressure
nbc_pft_drakemaye_240815.jpg
Expectations for Maye in preseason Week 2 vs. PHI

Other PFT Content

Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal
Jordan Love makes short, but effective, appearance for Packers
Los Angeles Chargers Training Camp
Jim Harbaugh evades question about NCAA sanctions
Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
nbc_pft_kaepernick_240815.jpg
Harbaugh has spoken to Kaepernick about coaching
nbc_pft_draft_240815.jpg
PFT Draft: Players who are cool under pressure
nbc_pft_drakemaye_240815.jpg
Expectations for Maye in preseason Week 2 vs. PHI

Other PFT Content

Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal
Jordan Love makes short, but effective, appearance for Packers
Los Angeles Chargers Training Camp
Jim Harbaugh evades question about NCAA sanctions
Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
Kyle Shanahan “optimistic” 49ers will work things out with Trent Williams

  
Published August 16, 2024 06:40 AM

The wait to find out what will happen between the 49ers and wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk has continued this week and it is not the only unresolved contract stalemate involving a member of the team.

Left tackle Trent Williams has three years left on his current deal, but he has not reported to training camp yet this summer. None of the money still due to Williams under that pact is guaranteed and tweaking that might pave the way to getting him on the practice field to get ready for the coming season.

During an appearance on KNBR Thursday, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan didn’t specify what kind of conversations are going on but said the two sides are having them with an eye toward getting Williams back in the fold.

“We’re having a lot of discussions with his agent,” Shanahan said, via 49ersWebzone.com. “Trent’s not here right now, obviously not at camp. I believe he’s in Houston, but I’m not sure. But we’re talking with his agent a lot, and hopefully, we can figure it out. As I’ve said the whole time, I am optimistic we will, but, of course, the sooner, the better.”

Williams is experienced enough that the missed camp time is less of a concern than it might be for another player. He’d ideally still get some time with the team to get ready for Week One, but it’s unclear when something will shake up the status quo around the Niners.