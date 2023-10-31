Kyle Shanahan will talk to Steve Wilks about moving from booth to field

As the 49ers try to figure out how to end a three-game losing streak, one possibility relates to the location of defensive coordinator Steve Wilks during games.

Coach Kyle Shanahan was asked by reporters on Monday about the possibility of moving Wilks from the booth to the field for games. Shanahan did not rule it out.

“I mean, that’s something we’ll discuss this week, just the two of us,” Shanahan said. “If he felt it would help him that’s something we’ll try, but we haven’t done that yet.”

Wilks’s predecessors, DeMeco Ryans and Robert Saleh, worked from the field. And it worked well enough to get both of them head-coaching jobs.

Right now, the 49ers need to do something. After looking dominant for the first five weeks of the season, they can’t win a game. And in 13 days they visit the 6-2 Jaguars.