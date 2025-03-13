Kyle Trask agrees to a one-year deal to return to the Bucs
Published March 12, 2025 09:51 PM
The Buccaneers are bringing back backup quarterback Kyle Trask.
He agreed to a one-year, $2.787 million deal, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.
Michael Pratt is the only other quarterback under contract behind starter Baker Mayfield.
Trask, 27, entered the NFL as a second-round pick of the Bucs in 2021. He has played seven games in four years but has never started a game.
In 32 snaps over four seasons, Trask is 4-of-11 for 28 yards.