Kyle Van Noy is named the AFC defensive player of the month

Ravens edge rusher Kyle Van Noy suffered an injury to his eye in September, but it didn’t stop him from producing on the field.

Van Noy fractured his orbital bone during the team’s season-opening loss to the Chiefs and was limited to 20 snaps in the game. He was able to play against the Raiders the next week, however, and he kicked off a strong run of play in that contest.

Van Noy had two sacks in a loss to Las Vegas and he’s on a three-game streak with two sacks after hitting the same number against the Cowboys and Bills the last two weeks. He has eight tackles and nine quarterback hits to go with those six sacks.

The NFL recognized Van Noy’s efforts by naming him the AFC defensive player of the month on Thursday.