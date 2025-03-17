Kyler Murray: I know we’re headed in the right direction

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray has taken some time to connect with his heritage this offseason, but his life in the NFL was never far from his mind.

Murray’s mother’s family is from South Korea and Murray traveled to the country this month. He held a football clinic for kids as part of his travels and he also kept an eye on what the Cardinals have been doing in free agency.

The Cardinals have added defensive pieces like Josh Sweat and Dalvin Tomlinson, held onto linebacker Baron Browning and signed backup quarterback Jacoby Brissett in recent days. During an interview with KBS World, Murray said that the moves make him feel like he has a chance to enjoy the kind of playoff success that’s eluded him to this point in his career.

“I’ve only been in the playoffs once,” Murray said. “That, in itself, is disappointing to me and frustrating. Got to turn that around. I’m only getting older. But I’m only 27, I’m still young, so we’ve got time and I know we’re headed in the right direction. As far as what I’m working on, just going to continue to grow. Continue to grow on and off the field.”

Murray’s 2026 salary became guaranteed last week, so the Cardinals would seem to share the belief that there are good things coming their way in the near future.