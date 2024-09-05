 Skip navigation
Kyler Murray: I would love to end my career here with multiple Super Bowls, MVPs

  
Published September 5, 2024 10:55 AM

Kyler Murray returned from tearing his ACL late in 2022 to play eight games for the Cardinals last year.

He completed 66 percent of his passes for 1,799 yards with 10 touchdowns and five interceptions in those contests, while also rushing for 244 yards with three TDs.

But now that he’s further down the line in his recovery from the knee surgery, Murray is feeling more like himself.

“Going into year two now off of it, it feels like it never really happened,” Murray said in his Wednesday press conference. “Kudos to everyone that had a part in my rehab, but I don’t even think about it.”

Though it’s the first game of the year, Murray isn’t necessarily thinking of Week 1 as a fresh start. He noted he’s had it on his mind “for a long time.” Plus, he’s at a point where, despite having received his second contract, he’d like to solidify his status among the league’s franchise quarterbacks.

“That’s the goal,” Murray said when asked about being the face of the Cardinals franchise for years to come. “I would love to end my career here with multiple Super Bowls, MVPs, and all the accolades. And I’ve never questioned my ability. Obviously, you never know when this game will be taken away from you or anything like that, but I’m just grateful and taking it one day at a time. I’m focused on this week, and we had a good day today.”

That being said, he’s not entering Year 6 with the mentality that it’s some sort of pivotal season.

“I don’t really like when people say shit like that because — excuse my language — it doesn’t make sense,” Murray said. “As athletes, every season’s pivotal. Every season we go out there and have to try to prove ourselves right. It’s not, ‘Oh, we’re going to take this season off.’ Nah, I don’t look at it that way.”

Murray does, however, admit to Arizona having a proverbial chip on its collective shoulder given the perception of the Cardinals around the league.

“It’s hard not to hear what’s said,” Murray said. “It’s hard not to see what’s said. Everybody’s got their projections for every team going into the season, but none of that really matters.”