Kyler Murray: Last year was necessary, good will come out of what happened

  
Published July 12, 2023 02:15 PM

It didn’t take long for Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray to realize something was off last season.

The Cardinals finished 2021 as a playoff team, but were well on their way to a 4-13 season before Murray tore his ACL in a December game against the Patriots. Murray has focused on rehabbing since that point while the Cardinals have hired a new head coach and General Manager in what they hope is a turn toward better days in the future.

Murray has mostly remained silent since his injury, but he opened up on some things in an interview with the team’s in-house media staff. Murray said “the energy, the aura, the vibes going into the season were all negative” heading into last season and that things kept snowballing from there. That led to a lot of “frustration,” but the quarterback now says that the team has “no option for it to be a negative” as they head into the 2023 campaign.

“It happened for a reason,” Murray said. “The things we were doing weren’t sustainable for success. It was necessary and in turn good will come out of what happened.”

The poor on-field results created some questions about Murray’s future in Arizona before his knee injury and the offseason regime change led to more of them. Murray said he believes “winning cures all,” but it remains uncertain when Murray’s knee will be given the green light and he’ll be back helping to show that he can overcome last year’s setbacks.