Kyler Murray: Let people sleep on us, I know what we’re capable of doing

The Cardinals are coming off back-to-back 4-13 seasons and they have been to the playoffs once in the last eight seasons, so it’s not a great surprise that there have been few predictions of big success coming their way in 2024.

Low expectations aren’t a problem for quarterback Kyler Murray, though. When asked about the long odds the Cardinals carry into the season, Murray didn’t argue that people should be setting the bar higher for the team but did say “let them sleep” on a team that he believes is in a much better place than in the recent past.

“I can understand why,” Murray said, via CBSSports.com. “You know, I don’t even feel like I’ve scratched the surface of what I’m able to do in this league. Kind of being hurt the last season and a half, it is what it is. In this world, it’s kind of what have you done for me lately? We haven’t won. So, I understand, but I’m primed and ready to prove what I’m able to do, what I’m capable of, what this team’s capable of. It’s the ultimate team sport, and I’m ready to go. And this team’s ready to go, for sure.”

Rookie wideout Marvin Harrison Jr. factored heavily into Murray’s argument for why the team can outperform expectations this season and the partnership between the two players will have a major impact on the team’s fortunes this fall.