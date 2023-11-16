Kyler Murray on his improved leadership: The light’s different now; it’s a different energy

Kyler Murray felt like himself again in his return from a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee. The quarterback came back 335 days after his injury to lead the Cardinals to their second victory of the season.

He threw for 249 yards and ran for 33 yards and a touchdown.

“It didn’t feel rusty,” Murray said Wednesday, via Darren Urban of the team website. “I felt good. I felt confident.”

When Murray last played in 2022, Steve Keim was the General Manager, Kliff Kingsbury the head coach and Cameron Turner his position coach. He returned to Monti Ossenfort as G.M., Jonathan Gannon as head coach, Drew Petzing as offensive coordinator and Israel Woolfork as quarterbacks coach.

The offense isn’t the same either, and Murray had nine snaps under center Sunday.

Murray also has changed, becoming a better leader.

“A lot of people keep saying, ‘Oh he’s a better leader now’ this and that, I just think people . . . . I don’t want to get too much into it,” Murray said, catching himself. “But the light’s different right now. People around me, teammates, everybody, it’s just a different energy.”