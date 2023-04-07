 Skip navigation
Kyler Murray posts workout video 13 weeks after ACL surgery

  
Published April 7, 2023 08:56 AM
April 7, 2023 08:10 AM
Former Cardinals G.M. Steve Keim acknowledged Kyler Murray works but his attention to detail can improve, which leads Mike Florio and Myles Simmons to question Arizona's long-term aspirations with the QB.

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is making progress in his recovery from last year’s torn ACL.

Murray posted a video on Instagram that showed him doing four squats with weights. Murray was wearing a long sleeve over his surgically-repaired right knee while doing the workout.

Murray captioned the video “13 weeks” in reference to how long it has been since he had surgery.

The video also came one day after former Cardinals General Manager Steve Keim discussed Murray on a podcast with former NFL player Chris Long. Keim said Murray “still needs to grow” and that players “have to continue to learn what it’s going to take to be great” while adding that Murray was continuing to get better and that the quarterback “doesn’t want to lose and he doesn’t want to let people down.”

Keim also singled out “the film study, the attention to detail part” as areas where Murray could stand to improve. Murray’s video shows he’s doing what he can on the physical side and a full evaluation of where he stands in Year Five will have to wait until he’s much further down that path.