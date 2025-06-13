Kyler Murray: We have to be better on off-schedule plays

Mike Tyson once said of boxing that everyone has a plan to win a fight until they get punched in the face and something similar can be said of NFL offenses.

A lot of work goes into scripting play calls that highlight the strength of your team, but plotting out plays on paper is very different from what winds up happening on the field on gameday. Teams need to be able to improvise and that’s something Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray has shown a flair for over the course of his career.

Cardinals offensive coordinator Drew Petzing said this week that “we want to make sure we are taking advantage” of Murray’s ability to make decisions on the fly and Murray said that’s something the team has been working on as they prepare for the 2025 season.

“You get to the NFL, there are just better athletes,” Murray said, via the team’s website. “Guys are smarter, angles are different. So anytime I can get in space on this level, I love it. That’s a point of emphasis not only for me but for Drew to find ways to get me out in space, scramble drills, stuff like that. We have to be better in off-schedule plays. I have the ability to extend plays and we have the guys to go do it.”

The Cardinals’ offense took a step forward last season and maximizing Murray’s ability to turn chaotic moments into big gains would be an effective way to build on those strides.