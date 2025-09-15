Kyler Murray: We’re 2-0, but we’ll get bit if we keep playing around

The Cardinals had to sweat out the final minutes of their Week 1 win over the Saints, but it looked like they’d have an easier time finishing things out in their home opener against the Panthers on Sunday.

They held a 27-9 lead with less than six minutes to play in the game, but the Panthers scored a touchdown and forced a quick three-and-out to create some home. Another touchdown cut the lead to 27-22 with two minutes to play and the Panthers recovered an onside kick to make the Week 1 sweat feel like a pleasant memory.

The Cardinals committed four penalties over the next few plays — the Panthers had a couple of their own as well — before finally closing the door on a win that left tackle Paris Johnson said wasn’t “the way it feels” because of how the final minutes went. Head coach Jonathan Gannon said it’s on him to instruct players on “how to close games out” and quarterback Kyler Murray called it a “shitshow” that will feel much worse when a game ends with the Cardinals on the wrong side of the final score.

“We could be 0-2, but we’re 2-0 with this issue,” Murray said, via the team’s website. “I don’t want to make it a thing, but at the same time, we have to finish games. That’s [the] bottom line. So, it didn’t bite us in the ass today, it didn’t bite us in the ass last week. But, you keep playing around, [you’ll] get bit. We have to be better.”

Cleaning up problems at 2-0 is always better than the alternative and the Cardinals seem to realize that playing with fire will catch up with them if they keep allowing it to happen. They’ll try for a crisper 60 minutes against the 2-0 49ers next Sunday.