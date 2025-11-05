Kyler Murray will be placed on injured reserve

Kyler Murray will now be out for at least the next four weeks.

Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon told reporters in his Wednesday press conference that Murray is going to be placed on injured reserve due to his foot injury.

“Feel like that’s the best thing for him and for us,” Gannon said. “He’s not fully healthy, ready to go yet, so that makes the most sense. Obviously, that’s a change. But we just felt, looking at it right now, that’s the best thing for him and us, like I just said. He’s fully committed. Right now, what he’s going to concentrate on is getting healthy.

“He’s not healthy enough to play,” Gannon continued. “He needs to get healthy so he can get back to playing football. So, that’s what we’re doing.”

Jacoby Brissett was already set to start in Week 10 against the Seahawks, which Gannon announced on Tuesday. Gannon said the team came to the decision to place Murray on IR between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

“[T]alking with him, talking with some other people — obviously, a collective decision there,” Gannon said. “Like I said, he’s working. He wants to be out there, but he’s not ready to go. So, it’s like, do we [do] what we’ve kind of been doing, keeping his arm ready to go and trying to progress through the foot? And he’s just not there. So, that’s kind of what we decided.”

Murray does have a chance to come back later in the season. But Gannon said the first priority is getting him healthy, particularly because a foot injury impacts him and his play so much.

“I think that you hear me say all the time, injuries are different for everybody, and what positions they play, how old they are, what we’re asking them to do,” Gannon said. “Obviously, for him, it prevents him from being fully healthy to go play. And him as the person that he is and the player that he is, yes, you can look at other things like this injury for other people might, might not [stop them from playing]. But he’s played through some things that other positions, if they have those, they can’t play with those because of what they’re asked to do.”

Murray, 28, has started five games this season, completing 68.3 percent of his passes for 962 yards with six touchdowns and three interceptions. Last year, Murray completed 68.8 percent of his throws for 3,851 yards with 21 touchdowns and 11 picks.

It’s currently unclear whether or not Murray will be able to play later this year. But there is an air surrounding Murray and the Cardinals that could potentially end up with the two parties going their separate ways in the 2026 offseason.