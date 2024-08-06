 Skip navigation
Kyler Murray won’t play in the preseason

  
Published August 6, 2024 04:26 PM

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray won’t play in the team’s preseason opener against the Saints on Saturday. He won’t play in the other two exhibition games either.

Head coach Jonathan Gannon announced his decision Tuesday.

“No, he’s not going to play,” Gannon said, via video from Mark McClune of The Extra Point. “I like how the offense is operating, and I think he will get done everything he needs to get done to be the best version of himself.”

Gannon said the joint practice with the Vikings on Aug. 23 is a reason Murray won’t play in the preseason.

The two-time Pro Bowler has not played a preseason game since the second preseason game in 2021 when he played nine offensive snaps. In 2023, he was rehabbing a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee, returning midseason as the Cardinals finished 3-5 with him at quarterback.

The former No. 1 overall pick is 28-36-1 in his regular-season starts, with one winning season and one playoff game.

He said earlier in training camp that he feels a sense of urgency to win now.