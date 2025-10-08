Kyler Murray won’t practice Wednesday with foot injury

The Cardinals have a significant injury concern to open the practice week.

Head coach Jonathan Gannon told reporters at his Wednesday press conference that quarterback Kyler Murray will not participate in the day’s session due to a foot injury.

Murray missed three snaps in Sunday’s loss to the Titans. Gannon characterized Murray as day-to-day, noting “We’ll see” how the week goes.

In five games this season, Murray has completed 68.3 percent of his passes for 962 yards with six touchdowns and three interceptions.

Veteran Jacoby Brissett is Arizona’s backup.

Defensive lineman Darius Robinson (chest) is also set to miss Wednesday’s practice.

Additionally, the Cardinals have placed tight end Tip Reiman on injured reserve with his ankle injury. Tight end Nick Muse has been signed to the practice squad and safety Patrick McMorris has been released from the practice squad.