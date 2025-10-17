Kyler Murray’s status for Sunday will be determined in next 48 hours

The Cardinals will release their final injury report for Sunday’s game against the Packers later on Friday, but it won’t include any certainty on quarterback Kyler Murray’s outlook.

Murray did not play in last Sunday’s loss to the Colts because of a foot injury and he’s been limited in practice so far this week. At a Friday press conference, head coach Jonathan Gannon said that Murray’s status for the Packers will be determined over the next 48 hours.

That sets him up to be a game-time decision. Jacoby Brissett will get the start if Murray is unable to play.

Gannon also said that wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. remains in the concussion protocol, so there will be a couple of situations to monitor as the Cardinals try to end a four-game losing streak.