Kyren Williams had hand surgery on Tuesday

Tight end Tyler Higbee wasn’t the only Rams player to emerge from their season-ending loss to the Lions with an injury that required surgery.

Head coach Sean McVay confirmed that Higbee tore his ACL and MCL during a Wednesday press conference and he also announced that running back Kyren Williams had hand surgery to repair a broken bone. No timeline for recovery was given, but it seems likely that Williams will be ready well ahead of the 2024 season.

Williams is coming off a breakout 2023 campaign. The 2022 fifth-round pick ran 228 times for 1,144 yards and 12 touchdowns. He did all that in just 12 games, so he wound up as the league’s leader in rushing yards per game despite rushing for fewer yards than Christian McCaffrey and Derrick Henry.

The Rams will be hoping he picks up right where he left off as they try to build on this season’s playoff berth.