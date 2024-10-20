 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_adams_241018.jpg
Adams won’t change Jets’ offensive line concerns
nbc_pft_chiefs49ers_241018.jpg
KC, Mahomes motivated as underdogs against SF
nbc_pft_lionsvikings_241018.jpg
Vikings look to sustain momentum against Lions

Other PFT Content

Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens
Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7
nbc_pft_adams_241018.jpg
Adams won’t change Jets’ offensive line concerns
nbc_pft_chiefs49ers_241018.jpg
KC, Mahomes motivated as underdogs against SF
nbc_pft_lionsvikings_241018.jpg
Vikings look to sustain momentum against Lions

Other PFT Content

Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens
Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7
Kyren Williams scores second TD after Gardner Minshew’s second interception

  
Published October 20, 2024 06:18 PM

Once again the Raiders turned the ball over and once again the Rams took advantage of it to score a touchdown.

Gardner Minshew threw his second interception of the day, this time the ball went off the hands of DJ Turner and into the waiting arms of Jaylen McCollough for a pick.

The ball was low and a bit behind Turner.

The Rams got down to the 2-yard line with an end around to receiver Xavier Smith, who took it 24 yards down the left side.

On the next play, Kyren Williams powered his way into the end zone for a 2-yard score.

But Joshua Karty pushed the extra point wide right, keeping the score at 20-6.

Williams now has two touchdowns on the day, also scoring from 13 yards out in the second quarter.

The Rams haven’t had much offensive success, but the team has scored touchdowns on all three of Las Vegas’ giveaways.