Lack of pre-draft trades could bump up the ratings for round one

The NFL’s primary offseason tentpole happens tonight. And the tent could get a boost from one key fact.

As noted by Richard Deitsch of TheAthletic.com, the fact that all 32 teams have a first-round pick will likely enhance the total audience.

It makes sense. If a given team isn’t picking, that team’s fans would be less inclined to make time to watch the draft live. With all 32 teams due to pick, all 32 fan bases have a reason to tune in.

It’s not clear what that will mean for the final numbers. Last year, 12 million viewers on average watched the first round on the various available platforms (primarily, ABC, ESPN, and NFL Network).

On one hand, that number would be a disappointment for a prime-time regular-season game. On the other hand, it’s not a game. It’s not anything. It’s a process that could be conducted via a group chat. The coaches aren’t there. The executives aren’t there. The owners aren’t there. And only 16 players will be there.

The NFL has made the draft what it now is by: (1) moving the first round into prime time; and (2) taking it on the road. As a live event, it attracts many thousands. It’s a different look every year. Tonight, from Lambeau Field, it will look spectacular and unique.

Throw in the fact that quarterback Shedeur Sanders has become the biggest wild card since Johnny Manziel in 2014, and a very large number of people will be tuning in for a football event that will include many things. But no football whatsoever.