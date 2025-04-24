 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_shakeupdraft_250424.jpg
Potential moves that could shake up 2025 NFL Draft
nbc_pft_tylerlockett_250424.jpg
Lockett signs one-year deal with Titans
nbc_pft_mockdraft_250424.jpg
PFT’s final 2025 mock draft vs. Simms mock draft

Other PFT Content

San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
UFL, players finally reach deal on new CBA
Vrbo Fiesta Bowl - Penn State v Boise State
Ashton Jeanty, Will Campbell, Jaxson Dart part of big group visiting Raiders Wednesday
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_shakeupdraft_250424.jpg
Potential moves that could shake up 2025 NFL Draft
nbc_pft_tylerlockett_250424.jpg
Lockett signs one-year deal with Titans
nbc_pft_mockdraft_250424.jpg
PFT’s final 2025 mock draft vs. Simms mock draft

Other PFT Content

San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
UFL, players finally reach deal on new CBA
Vrbo Fiesta Bowl - Penn State v Boise State
Ashton Jeanty, Will Campbell, Jaxson Dart part of big group visiting Raiders Wednesday
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Lack of pre-draft trades could bump up the ratings for round one

  
Published April 24, 2025 12:37 PM

The NFL’s primary offseason tentpole happens tonight. And the tent could get a boost from one key fact.

As noted by Richard Deitsch of TheAthletic.com, the fact that all 32 teams have a first-round pick will likely enhance the total audience.

It makes sense. If a given team isn’t picking, that team’s fans would be less inclined to make time to watch the draft live. With all 32 teams due to pick, all 32 fan bases have a reason to tune in.

It’s not clear what that will mean for the final numbers. Last year, 12 million viewers on average watched the first round on the various available platforms (primarily, ABC, ESPN, and NFL Network).

On one hand, that number would be a disappointment for a prime-time regular-season game. On the other hand, it’s not a game. It’s not anything. It’s a process that could be conducted via a group chat. The coaches aren’t there. The executives aren’t there. The owners aren’t there. And only 16 players will be there.

The NFL has made the draft what it now is by: (1) moving the first round into prime time; and (2) taking it on the road. As a live event, it attracts many thousands. It’s a different look every year. Tonight, from Lambeau Field, it will look spectacular and unique.

Throw in the fact that quarterback Shedeur Sanders has become the biggest wild card since Johnny Manziel in 2014, and a very large number of people will be tuning in for a football event that will include many things. But no football whatsoever.