Ladd McConkey returns to practice for Chargers

  
Published January 2, 2025 06:24 PM

The Chargers got wide receiver Ladd McConkey back on the practice field Thursday.

McConkey was out of practice on Wednesday due to a toe injury, but the rookie was able to return for a limited session. The rookie has 77 catches for 1,054 yards and seven touchdowns this season.

Running back Gus Edwards (ankle) and wide receiver Joshua Palmer (foot) remained out of practice. Defensive lineman Poona Ford (elbow) and edge rusher Khalil Mack (rest) joined McConkey in returning to practice.

Safety Alohi Gilman (hamstring), linebacker Denzel Perryman (groin), and guard Trey Pipkins (hip) were limited participants for the second day in a row.