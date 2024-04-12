Ladd McConkey visits with Falcons, recently visited with Browns

The Falcons are showing interest in someone who played his college ball nearby.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, former Georgia receiver Ladd McConkey is visiting with Atlanta on Friday.

Rapoport also notes that McConkey recently took a visit with the Browns.

McConkey, a Georgia native, caught 119 passes for 1,687 yards with 14 touchdowns over the last three seasons for the Bulldogs. He registered 58 receptions for 762 yards with seven TDs in 2022. But injuries limited him to just nine games in 2023 and he finished the season with 30 catches for 478 yards with two touchdowns.

A two-time CFP National Champion, McConkey was a second-team All-SEC selection in 2022.