La’el Collins to work out with Cowboys on Tuesday

La’el Collins and the Cowboys may be headed for a reunion.

Collins will work out for Dallas on Tuesday, according to a report by NFL Media.

The offensive lineman is apparently healthy after tearing his ACL and MCL late last season while playing for the Bengals. Collins recently worked out with the Bills after working out for the Jets and Giants back in October.

Cincinnati released Collins from the reserve/physically unable to perform list in September.

Collins spent his first six seasons with Dallas, starting 71 games for the club. He signed with Cincinnati in the 2022 offseason.

He would likely be signed to the Cowboys practice squad and then work his way into game shape.