Laiatu Latu meeting with Vikings, Cardinals this week

Edge rusher Laiatu Latu is one of the first-round hopefuls on the pre-draft visit circuit this week.

Latu met with the Bears on Monday and Ian Rapoport of NFL reports that he will be visiting the Vikings on Tuesday. Latu is scheduled to move on to Arizona on Wednesday and he has already had a meeting with the Broncos.

All four of those teams are set to make selections in the top 12 of the first round.

Latu transferred from Washington to UCLA for his final two college seasons. He posted 85 tackles, 34 tackles for loss, 23.5 sacks, five forced fumbles, and two interceptions for the Bruins.