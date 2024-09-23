Laiatu Latu on strip sack: Colts drafted me for this moment

Colts first-round pick Laiatu Latu was listed as questionable heading into Sunday’s game against the Bears because of a hip injury that kept him out of two days of practice last week, but he got the green light to play.

That decision worked out very well for the Colts because Latu made one of the biggest plays of the game. The Colts had a 14-9 lead when the Bears forced them to punt with seven minutes to play in the game, but Latu made sure that the Bears wouldn’t move into the lead.

Latu came off the edge and hit fellow first-round pick Caleb Williams from behind as Williams tried to throw a pass. The ball came out and the Colts recovered inside Chicago’s 20-yard-line to set up a touchdown that propelled them to a 21-16 win. It was their first win of the year and the first sack of Latu’s career.

“They drafted me for this moment,” Latu said, via the team’s website.

Latu’s analysis of the Colts pick is on the money and they’ll be hoping that Sunday’s big play was the first of many he’ll make during his time in Indianapolis.